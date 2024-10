Chapter 10, Problem 73

A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 5.25 atm pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26°C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20°C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 5.25 atm and 26°C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?