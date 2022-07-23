Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 24

An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate the pressure of a gas inside a closed ended mercury nanometer where the height difference is 22.5 cm. Were also given our atmospheric pressure here. So we want to go ahead and first recall the fact that because they used the term close ended. That tells us that our system is close ended. So we have a closed system. And so we can recall that the pressure of our gas is going to equal the height. Whenever this is a fact. Whenever we have a closed system, we have the pressure of our gas equal to height. And so we can go ahead and calculate the pressure of our gas In the Mercury Manama Ter equal to the height difference, which is given as 22.5 cm of mercury for a mercury nanometer. And we're going to recall the conversion factor because we want to end up in units of a TM for our pressure. So we're gonna go from centimeters of mercury to a T. M. By recalling the conversion factor that for one a team of pressure we have 76 centimeters of mercury. And so this allows us to cancel our unit centimeters of mercury leaving us with a T. M. As our final unit of pressure. And this gives us our pressure of our gas, which would equal a value of 0.296 a. T. M's. And so this would complete this example as our final answer for the pressure of our gas inside the closed ended mercury nanometer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)

If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 32.0 lb/in.2 (psi) measured at 75°F, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 120°F during driving?

You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.

(a) Amonton's law expresses the relationship between pressure and temperature. Use Charles's law and Boyle's law to derive the proportionality relationship between P and T.

