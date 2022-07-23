Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 23b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 23b

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello. In this problem, we are asked to determine the pressures in millimeters of mercury and then closed gas in A. B and C. If the atmospheric pressure is 735 millimeters. Mercury were asked to assume that the grade liquid is mercury beginning with the gas then in a. So the pressure exerted by the gas is able to support a column of mercury as well as the pressure due to the atmosphere since it's open on the end. So the pressure of A then will be equal to the pressure of the column of mercury. Plus that due to the atmosphere. So Karma, Mercury is 355 millimeters And the atmospheric pressure is 735. There's mercury. So our pressure gas in a is 1090. Mercury looking at the gas in B. We again have a column of gas that is able to support column of mercury so it is now closed. So it's not supporting the atmospheric pressure. Just that column Mercury. So the pressure of the gas and be then Will be equal to the pressure exerted by that column of Mercury which is equal to 450 telomeres. Mercury looking at the gas and see, we now see that we again have an open end and so this column due to the pressure of the atmosphere is supporting a column of mercury and also a column of gas. So are atmospheric pressure then is equal to the pressure exerted by the column of mercury plus the pressure exerted by the gas and see so the pressure exerted by our gas and see, then will be equal to the atmospheric pressure minus the pressure due to that calm a mercury. This then will be equal to 735 millimeters of mercury And it's 300 mom. There's mercury, So the pressure of our gas and c is equal to millimeters of mercury. These pressures then correspond to answer a thanks for watching. Hope. This helped.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.

488
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.

550
views
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)

1670
views
Textbook Question

An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.

1014
views
Textbook Question

If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 32.0 lb/in.2 (psi) measured at 75°F, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 120°F during driving?

3
views
Textbook Question

You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.

962
views