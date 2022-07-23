Chapter 10, Problem 23b
If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.
Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.
If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)
An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.
If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 32.0 lb/in.2 (psi) measured at 75°F, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 120°F during driving?
You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.