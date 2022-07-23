Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 22c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 22c

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a category three hurricane can have a central pressure up to 964 millibars and a wind speed of 130 MPH. Based on the Saffir Simpson scale, what is the pressure in inches of mercury? So there's a few conversion factors we need to know for this one. One millibar equals 10 To the negative. three bars, one atmosphere Equals 1.01325 bars, one atmosphere Equals 760 milligram millimeters of mercury, and one inch of mercury equals 0. millimeters of mercury. So now we're going to set up our equation. So we're starting off with our mill bars and we're going to multiply that by 10 to the negative three bars over one millibar. And we're going to multiply that by one atmosphere Over 1.01325 bars. And we're going to multiply that by 760 millimeters of mercury over one atmosphere. And we're going to multiply that by one inch of mercury over 25.4 millimeters of mercury. So our millibars are canceling out. Our bars are canceling out, our atmospheres are canceling out and our millimeters of mercury are canceling out And that equals 28. inches of mercury. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres

614
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.

389
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.

488
views
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)

1670
views
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)

629
views
Textbook Question

An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.

1014
views