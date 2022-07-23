Chapter 10, Problem 29b
(b) What is the molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
Video transcript
If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 32.0 lb/in.2 (psi) measured at 75°F, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 120°F during driving?
You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.
(a) Amonton's law expresses the relationship between pressure and temperature. Use Charles's law and Boyle's law to derive the proportionality relationship between P and T.
(d) If you measure pressure in bars instead of atmospheres, calculate the corresponding value of R in L-bar/mol-K.
Suppose you are given two 1-L flasks and told that one contains a gas of molar mass 30 and the other a gas of molar mass 60, both at the same temperature. The pressure in flask A is x atm, and the mass of gas in the flask is 1.2 g. The pressure in flask B is 0.5x atm, and the mass of gas in that flask is 1.2 g. Which flask contains the gas of molar mass 30, and which contains the gas of molar mass 60?
Suppose you are given two flasks at the same temperature, one of volume 2 L and the other of volume 3 L. The 2-L flask contains 4.8 g of gas, and the gas pressure is x atm. The 3-L flask contains 0.36 g of gas, and the gas pressure is 0.1x. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which contains the gas of higher molar mass?