Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 31
Suppose you are given two 1-L flasks and told that one contains a gas of molar mass 30 and the other a gas of molar mass 60, both at the same temperature. The pressure in flask A is x atm, and the mass of gas in the flask is 1.2 g. The pressure in flask B is 0.5x atm, and the mass of gas in that flask is 1.2 g. Which flask contains the gas of molar mass 30, and which contains the gas of molar mass 60?
