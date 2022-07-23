Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 29d
Chapter 10, Problem 29d

(d) If you measure pressure in bars instead of atmospheres, calculate the corresponding value of R in L-bar/mol-K.

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So we have the value of A. For xenon, which is 4.19 liter square atmosphere about more square. And this is a constant in the Van der Waals equation and were asked to determine the value of Xenon. If the pressure was measured in bars, Recall that one atmosphere, People's 1.013 25 bar. We have 4.19 leader square times atmosphere about about mile square. And in one atmosphere We have 1. 25 bars. And these cancel out. We're gonna get 4.25 later square times bar about about most squared. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
