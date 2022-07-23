Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 22b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 22b

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (b) torr.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a category three hurricane can have essential pressure of up to 964 millibars and a wind speed of 130 MPH. Based on the Saffir Simpson scale, what is this pressure and Tour? So our important conversion factors one millibar Equals 10 to the negative three bars, one atmosphere Equals 1.01325 bars, one atmosphere Equals Tour. And now with this information, we can find this pressure and tour. So we're gonna start with our 964 millibars And we're going to multiply that by 10 to the negative three bars over one millibar times one atmosphere Over 1.01325 bars Times 760 Tour over one atmosphere. And our millibars are going to cancel out here. Our bars are going to cancel out and our atmospheres are going to cancel out leaving us with tour And that equals 723 tour. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (b) 0.685 bar to kilopascals

396
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following conversions: (d) 1.323 * 105 Pa to atmospheres

614
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (a) atmospheres.

389
views
Textbook Question

Hurricane Wilma of 2005 is the most intense hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin, with a low-pressure reading of 882 mbar (millibars). Convert this reading into (c) inches of Hg.

550
views
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (i)

1670
views
Textbook Question

If the atmospheric pressure is 0.995 atm, what is the pressure of the enclosed gas in each of the three cases depicted in the drawing? Assume that the gray liquid is mercury. (ii)

629
views