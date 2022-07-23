Chapter 10, Problem 80c
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (c) average kinetic energy of the molecules?
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (b) density?
(b) Calculate the rms speed of NF3 molecules at 25 °C.
(c) Calculate the most probable speed of an ozone molecule in the stratosphere, where the temperature is 270 K.
Which one or more of the following statements are true? (a) O2 will effuse faster than Cl2. (b) Effusion and diffusion are different names for the same process. (c) Perfume molecules travel to your nose by the process of effusion. (d) The higher the density of a gas, the shorter the mean free path.