Chapter 10, Problem 80b
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (b) density?
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (c) average kinetic energy of the molecules?
(b) Calculate the rms speed of NF3 molecules at 25 °C.
(c) Calculate the most probable speed of an ozone molecule in the stratosphere, where the temperature is 270 K.