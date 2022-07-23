Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Root Mean Square Speed The root mean square speed (rms speed) of gas molecules is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas. It is calculated using the formula v_rms = √(3RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is the absolute temperature in Kelvin, and M is the molar mass of the gas. As temperature increases, the rms speed also increases, indicating that gas molecules move faster at higher temperatures.

Kinetic Molecular Theory Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of the motion of their molecules. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their kinetic energy is directly proportional to the temperature of the gas. Therefore, an increase in temperature results in an increase in the average kinetic energy of the molecules, leading to higher speeds.