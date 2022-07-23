Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 79b,c,d
Chapter 10, Problem 79b,c,d

The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules. (c) the strength of the impact of an average molecule with the container walls. (d) the total number of collisions of molecules with walls per second.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between temperature and root-mean-square speed. The root-mean-square speed (v_{rms}) of gas molecules is given by the equation v_{rms} = \sqrt{\frac{3kT}{m}}, where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the molar mass of the gas.
Convert the initial and final temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. Remember that K = °C + 273.15.
Understand that the volume of the container is constant, so the only variable changing that affects v_{rms} is the temperature T.
Analyze the equation for v_{rms}. Since T appears inside a square root in the numerator, an increase in T will lead to an increase in v_{rms}.
Conclude qualitatively that as the temperature increases from 20 °C to 250 °C, the root-mean-square speed of the nitrogen molecules will increase.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Root Mean Square Speed

The root mean square speed (rms speed) of gas molecules is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas. It is calculated using the formula v_rms = √(3RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is the absolute temperature in Kelvin, and M is the molar mass of the gas. As temperature increases, the rms speed also increases, indicating that gas molecules move faster at higher temperatures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:05
Root Mean Square Speed Formula

Kinetic Molecular Theory

Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of the motion of their molecules. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their kinetic energy is directly proportional to the temperature of the gas. Therefore, an increase in temperature results in an increase in the average kinetic energy of the molecules, leading to higher speeds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory

Effect of Temperature on Gas Behavior

In thermodynamics, temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance. For gases, when the temperature rises, the energy of the molecules increases, causing them to collide more forcefully and move more rapidly. This relationship is crucial for predicting how changes in temperature affect properties like speed and pressure in a gas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Photoelectric Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

WF6 is one of the heaviest known gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of WF6 than He at 300 K?

1
views
Textbook Question

You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.

672
views
Textbook Question

The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.

758
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?

453
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (b) density?

395
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (c) average kinetic energy of the molecules?

752
views
1
comments