Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 55.0 gallons that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23°C. c. At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 150.0 atm?
The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (b) If this man lost 10 kg, exercised, and increased his VO2 max to 65.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min, how many mL of oxygen would he consume in 1 hr?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 55.0 gallons that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23°C. d. What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24°C whose volume is 55.0 L?
In an experiment reported in the scientific literature, male cockroaches were made to run at different speeds on a miniature treadmill while their oxygen consumption was measured. In 1 h the average cockroach running at 0.08 km/h consumed 0.8 mL of O2 at 1 atm pressure and 24°C per gram of insect mass. a. How many moles of O2 would be consumed in 1 h by a 5.2-g cockroach moving at this speed?
Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 1.00 atm and 298 K: CO, N2O, Cl2, HF.
Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 1.00 atm and 298 K: SO2,HBr,CO2.
Which of the following statements best explains why a closed balloon filled with helium gas rises in air? (a) Helium is a monatomic gas, whereas nearly all the molecules that make up air, such as nitrogen and oxygen, are diatomic. (b) The average speed of helium atoms is greater than the average speed of air molecules, and the greater speed of collisions with the balloon walls propels the balloon upward. (c) Because the helium atoms are of lower mass than the average air molecule, the helium gas is less dense than air. The mass of the balloon is thus less than the mass of the air displaced by its volume. (d) Because helium has a lower molar mass than the average air molecule, the helium atoms are in faster motion. This means that the temperature of the helium is greater than the air temperature. Hot gases tend to rise.