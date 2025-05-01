Next, we can use the ideal gas law equation, PV = nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles of gas, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature. However, since we are not given the number of moles of gas, we can use the fact that the number of moles of gas is constant (since the amount of gas in the tank doesn't change) to modify the equation to P1V1/T1 = P2V2/T2, where the subscripts 1 and 2 refer to the initial and final states, respectively.