Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 895 torr and 24°C. c. At what temperature will the volume be 15.00 L if the pressure is 8.76×102 torr?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 55.0 gallons that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23°C. c. At what temperature would the pressure in the tank equal 150.0 atm?
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Pressure Conversion
Charles's Law
Chlorine is widely used to purify municipal water supplies and to treat swimming pool waters. Suppose that the volume of a particular sample of Cl2 gas is 8.70 L at 895 torr and 24°C. b. What volume will the Cl2 occupy at STP?
The physical fitness of athletes is measured by 'VO2 max,' which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2/kg body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2 max reading of 88.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL O2/kg body mass/min. (b) If this man lost 10 kg, exercised, and increased his VO2 max to 65.0 mL O2/kg body mass/min, how many mL of oxygen would he consume in 1 hr?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 55.0 gallons that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23°C. b. What volume would the gas occupy at STP?
Many gases are shipped in high-pressure containers. Consider a steel tank whose volume is 55.0 gallons that contains O2 gas at a pressure of 16,500 kPa at 23°C. d. What would be the pressure of the gas, in kPa, if it were transferred to a container at 24°C whose volume is 55.0 L?
Rank the following gases from least dense to most dense at 1.00 atm and 298 K: CO, N2O, Cl2, HF.