Chapter 10, Problem 78
You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas
Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.
WF6 is one of the heaviest known gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of WF6 than He at 300 K?
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?