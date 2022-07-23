Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 79a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 79a

The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider a 2. vessel build with 02 gas, oxygen gas. If the temperature is decreased from 25°C to 5°C and the volume is held constant, how would this affect the average kinetic energy of the gas molecule? So the average kinetic energy is directly proportional to temperature And it is directly proportional. So if our temperature is going up, our average kinetic energy is gonna go up. If our temperature is decreasing, our average kinetic energy is decreasing, we are going from 25°C to 5°C, so we are decreasing. So our average kinetic energy is also decreasing. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.

978
views
Textbook Question

WF6 is one of the heaviest known gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of WF6 than He at 300 K?

1
views
Textbook Question

You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.

672
views
Textbook Question

The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.

754
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?

453
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (b) density?

395
views