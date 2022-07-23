Chapter 11, Problem 3
a. Which of the molecules shown here can form dipole–dipole interactions with other molecules of the same type?
b. Which are capable of forming hydrogen bonds with other molecules of the same type? [Section 11.2]
(a) Which kind of intermolecular attractive force is shown in each case here? (b) Predict which of the four interactions is the weakest. [Section 11.2]
If 42.0 kJ of heat is added to a 32.0-g sample of liquid meth-ane under 1 atm of pressure at a temperature of -170°C, what are the final state and temperature of the methane once the system equilibrates? Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings. The normal boiling point of methane is -161.5 °C. The specific heats of liquid and gaseous methane are 3.48 and 2.22 J/g-K, respectively. [Section 11.4]
Using this graph of CS2 data, determine (a) the approximate vapor pressure of CS2 at 30°C,
The molecules
have the same molecular formula (C3H8O) but different chemical structures. (b) Which molecule do you expect to have a larger dipole moment? [Sections 11.2 and 11.5]