Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 3
Chapter 11, Problem 3

a. Which of the molecules shown here can form dipole–dipole interactions with other molecules of the same type?

b. Which are capable of forming hydrogen bonds with other molecules of the same type? [Section 11.2]

Video transcript

Hey everyone were asked which statement is false. Based on the images shown. Starting with our first one, we have ammonia and A States that ammonia exhibits hydrogen bonding. Now this statement is true and as we've learned, we know our fond elements flooring, oxygen and nitrogen exhibit hydrogen bonding. Next looking at B, we have aluminum chloride exhibits ion dipole bonding. Now this statement is going to be false and the reason why is because aluminum chloride does not exhibit ion dipole bonding, it only exhibits London dispersion forces. Now, when we look at the dipole moments of our aluminum chloride, we can see that they will be canceled out. So that's why we only have London dispersion forces present. So B is going to be one of our answers. Next looking at sea, we have carbon dioxide exhibits disciple disciple bonding. This statement is also false and the reason why is because our carbon dioxide is a non polar molecule. So, again, our dipole moments are going to cancel out and we're only going to exhibit London dispersion forces. So this statement will also be one of our answers, since it is false. And lastly looking at D. D. States that carbon tetra bromide exhibits London dispersion forces and this statement is going to be correct. So, our answers here are going to be B and C. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
