a. Which of the molecules shown here can form dipole–dipole interactions with other molecules of the same type?
b. Which are capable of forming hydrogen bonds with other molecules of the same type? [Section 11.2]
a. Which of the molecules shown here can form dipole–dipole interactions with other molecules of the same type?
b. Which are capable of forming hydrogen bonds with other molecules of the same type? [Section 11.2]
The phase diagram of a hypothetical substance is
(b) What is the physical state of the substance under the following conditions? (i) T = 150 K, P = 0.2 atm; (ii) T = 100 K, P = 0.8 atm; (iii) T = 300K, P = 1.0atm. [Section 11.6]
List the three states of matter in order of (a) increasing molecular disorder
Using this graph of CS2 data, determine (a) the approximate vapor pressure of CS2 at 30°C,
If 42.0 kJ of heat is added to a 32.0-g sample of liquid meth-ane under 1 atm of pressure at a temperature of -170°C, what are the final state and temperature of the methane once the system equilibrates? Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings. The normal boiling point of methane is -161.5 °C. The specific heats of liquid and gaseous methane are 3.48 and 2.22 J/g-K, respectively. [Section 11.4]
At three different temperatures, T1, T2, and T3, the molecules in a liquid crystal align in these ways:
(a) At which temperature or temperatures is the substance in a liquid crystalline state? At those temperatures, which type of liquid crystalline phase is depicted?