The molecules
have the same molecular formula (C3H8O) but different chemical structures. (b) Which molecule do you expect to have a larger dipole moment? [Sections 11.2 and 11.5]
The molecules
have the same molecular formula (C3H8O) but different chemical structures. (b) Which molecule do you expect to have a larger dipole moment? [Sections 11.2 and 11.5]
List the three states of matter in order of (a) increasing molecular disorder
(a) How does the average kinetic energy of molecules com- pare with the average energy of attraction between mole- cules in solids, liquids, and gases?
Using this graph of CS2 data, determine (a) the approximate vapor pressure of CS2 at 30°C,
If 42.0 kJ of heat is added to a 32.0-g sample of liquid meth-ane under 1 atm of pressure at a temperature of -170°C, what are the final state and temperature of the methane once the system equilibrates? Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings. The normal boiling point of methane is -161.5 °C. The specific heats of liquid and gaseous methane are 3.48 and 2.22 J/g-K, respectively. [Section 11.4]
At three different temperatures, T1, T2, and T3, the molecules in a liquid crystal align in these ways:
(a) At which temperature or temperatures is the substance in a liquid crystalline state? At those temperatures, which type of liquid crystalline phase is depicted?