Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 124a
Chapter 12, Problem 124a

Although polyethylene can twist and turn in random ways, the most stable form is a linear one with the carbon backbone oriented as shown in the following figure:
Diagram of a linear polyethylene structure showing carbon and hydroxyl groups.
The solid wedges in the figure indicate bonds from carbon that come out of the plane of the page; the dashed wedges indicate bonds that lie behind the plane of the page. (a) What is the hybridization of orbitals at each carbon atom? What angles do you expect between the bonds?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the hybridization of each carbon atom in the polyethylene structure. Each carbon atom forms four sigma bonds (single bonds), which indicates sp3 hybridization.
Recall that sp3 hybridization involves the mixing of one s orbital and three p orbitals to form four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals.
Determine the bond angles for sp3 hybridized carbon atoms. The ideal bond angle for sp3 hybridization is 109.5 degrees.
Observe the 3D structure of the polyethylene chain. The solid wedges indicate bonds coming out of the plane, and the dashed wedges indicate bonds going behind the plane.
Conclude that each carbon atom in the polyethylene chain is sp3 hybridized, and the bond angles between the carbon atoms are approximately 109.5 degrees.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of atoms in a molecule. In the case of polyethylene, the carbon atoms undergo sp3 hybridization, where one s orbital and three p orbitals combine to form four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals, allowing for tetrahedral geometry around each carbon atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Hybridization

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles formed between adjacent bonds in a molecule. For sp3 hybridized carbon atoms, the ideal bond angle is approximately 109.5 degrees, which arises from the tetrahedral arrangement of the hybrid orbitals. This angle minimizes electron pair repulsion, leading to a more stable molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Bond Angles

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In linear polyethylene, the carbon backbone is arranged in a straight chain, which influences the physical properties of the polymer. The presence of hydroxyl groups (–OH) also affects the geometry and interactions, contributing to the overall stability and characteristics of the polymer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) What atomic orbitals are involved in the stacking of graphite sheets with each other?

543
views
Textbook Question

One method to synthesize ionic solids is by the heating of two reactants at high temperatures. Consider the reaction of FeO with TiO2 to form FeTiO3. Determine the amount of each of the two reactants to prepare 2.500 g FeTiO3, assuming the reaction goes to completion. (b) Calculate the formula weight of FeTiO3.

487
views
Textbook Question

One method to synthesize ionic solids is by the heating of two reactants at high temperatures. Consider the reaction of FeO with TiO2 to form FeTiO3. Determine the amount of each of the two reactants to prepare 2.500 g FeTiO3, assuming the reaction goes to completion. (d) Determine moles and mass (g) of FeO required.

447
views
Textbook Question

Employing the bond enthalpy values listed in Table 8.4, estimate the molar enthalpy change occurring upon (a) polymerization of ethylene. (b) formation of nylon 6,6. (c) formation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

350
views
Textbook Question

Employing the bond enthalpy values listed in Table 8.3 estimate the molar enthalpy change occurring upon c. formation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

1
views
Textbook Question

(a) In polyvinyl chloride shown in Table 12.6, which bonds have the lowest average bond enthalpy?

2242
views