(a) What are the C—C—C bond angles in diamond?
(c) What atomic orbitals are involved in the stacking of graphite sheets with each other?
Key Concepts
Atomic Orbitals
Graphite Structure
Interlayer Interactions
Although polyethylene can twist and turn in random ways, the most stable form is a linear one with the carbon backbone oriented as shown in the following figure:
The solid wedges in the figure indicate bonds from carbon that come out of the plane of the page; the dashed wedges indicate bonds that lie behind the plane of the page. (a) What is the hybridization of orbitals at each carbon atom? What angles do you expect between the bonds?
Employing the bond enthalpy values listed in Table 8.4, estimate the molar enthalpy change occurring upon (a) polymerization of ethylene. (b) formation of nylon 6,6. (c) formation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
Employing the bond enthalpy values listed in Table 8.3 estimate the molar enthalpy change occurring upon c. formation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).