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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 5b
Chapter 12, Problem 5b

(b) What is the coordination number of each cannonball in the interior of the stack?
Illustration of a simple cubic unit cell with golf balls, showing their arrangement and coordination number.

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1
Identify the type of unit cell depicted in the image. The image shows a simple cubic unit cell.
Understand the concept of coordination number. The coordination number is the number of nearest neighbors surrounding a particle in a crystal lattice.
In a simple cubic unit cell, each corner atom is shared among eight unit cells, and each face-centered atom is shared among two unit cells.
Determine the coordination number for an atom in the interior of the simple cubic unit cell. In this case, each interior atom is surrounded by six nearest neighbors (one on each face of the cube).
Conclude that the coordination number of each cannonball (or golf ball) in the interior of the stack is 6.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordination Number

The coordination number refers to the number of nearest neighbor atoms or ions surrounding a central atom in a crystal structure. In the context of a simple cubic arrangement, each atom is surrounded by a specific number of adjacent atoms, which determines its coordination number. For example, in a simple cubic structure, the coordination number is typically 6, as each atom is in contact with six others.
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Simple Cubic Structure

A simple cubic structure is a type of crystal lattice where atoms are arranged at the corners of a cube. Each corner atom is shared among eight adjacent cubes, leading to a specific packing arrangement. This structure is characterized by a low packing efficiency and is one of the simplest forms of crystal lattices, making it essential for understanding coordination numbers in solid-state chemistry.

Atomic Packing

Atomic packing refers to how closely atoms are packed together in a solid. The arrangement affects the material's properties, such as density and stability. In a simple cubic structure, the packing efficiency is relatively low compared to other structures like face-centered cubic or body-centered cubic, which have higher coordination numbers and more efficient packing arrangements.
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