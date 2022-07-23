Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 2
Chapter 12, Problem 2

For each of the two-dimensional structures shown here (a) draw the unit cell (i)
Two-dimensional structures of crystalline solids for unit cell drawing exercise.


(ii)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the repeating pattern in each two-dimensional structure.
For the first structure (left image), observe the arrangement of the black and white circles. Notice the alternating pattern.
Draw a square around one black circle and the four surrounding white circles to define the unit cell for the first structure.
For the second structure (right image), observe the arrangement of the black circles. Notice the hexagonal pattern.
Draw a hexagon around one black circle and the six surrounding black circles to define the unit cell for the second structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Cell

A unit cell is the smallest repeating unit of a crystal lattice that reflects the symmetry and structure of the entire crystal. It defines the arrangement of atoms, ions, or molecules in a crystalline solid. Understanding the unit cell is crucial for visualizing how the larger crystal structure is built and for calculating properties such as density and packing efficiency.

Crystalline Structure

Crystalline structures are ordered arrangements of atoms or molecules in a solid, characterized by a repeating pattern. These structures can be classified into different types based on their symmetry and the arrangement of their unit cells, such as cubic, tetragonal, or hexagonal. Recognizing the type of crystalline structure is essential for predicting physical properties like melting point and conductivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:31
Crystalline Solids Structure

Coordination Number

The coordination number refers to the number of nearest neighbor atoms or ions surrounding a central atom in a crystal lattice. It is a key factor in determining the stability and properties of the crystal. For example, in a face-centered cubic structure, the coordination number is 12, indicating a high packing efficiency and stability, which influences the material's mechanical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:27
Coordination Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) What is the coordination number of each cannonball in the interior of the stack?

386
views
Textbook Question

Shown here are sketches of two processes. Which of the processes refers to the ductility of metals and which refers to malleability of metals? (a)


(b)

300
views
Textbook Question

Which arrangement of cations (yellow) and anions (blue) in a lattice is the more stable? Explain your reasoning. (a)


(b)

392
views
Textbook Question

Two solids are shown below. One is a semiconductor and one is an insulator. Which one is which? Explain your reasoning.

337
views