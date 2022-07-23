For each of the following alloy compositions, indicate whether you would expect it to be a substitutional alloy, an interstitial alloy, or an intermetallic compound: (a) Fe0.97Si0.03 (b) Fe0.60Ni0.40 (c) SmCo5.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Nonmetallic elements are never found in alloys.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Nonmetals and Alloys
Properties of Alloys
True or False Statements in Chemistry
Determine if each statement is true or false: (b) Substitutional alloys have 'solute' atoms that replace 'solvent' atoms in a lattice, but interstitial alloys have 'solute' atoms that are in between the 'solvent' atoms in a lattice.
State whether each sentence is true or false: (b) Metals have high electrical conductivities because they are denser than other solids.
The molecular-orbital diagrams for two- and four-atom linear chains of lithium atoms are shown in Figure 12.21. Construct a molecular-orbital diagram for a chain containing six lithium atoms and use it to answer the following questions: a. How many molecular orbitals are there in the diagram?
An increase in temperature causes most metals to undergo thermal expansion, which means the volume of the metal increases upon heating. How does thermal expansion affect the unit cell length? What is the effect of an increase in temperature on the density of a metal?