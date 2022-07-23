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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 12a
Chapter 12, Problem 12a

Silicon is the fundamental component of integrated circuits. Si has the same structure as diamond. (a) Is Si a molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network solid?

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Identify the types of solids: molecular, metallic, ionic, and covalent-network.
Consider the structure of silicon (Si) and compare it to diamond, which is a well-known covalent-network solid.
Recall that in a covalent-network solid, atoms are bonded in a continuous network entirely by covalent bonds.
Recognize that silicon, like diamond, forms a three-dimensional network of covalent bonds.
Conclude that silicon (Si) is a covalent-network solid due to its structure and bonding characteristics.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Solids

Solids can be classified into four main types: molecular, metallic, ionic, and covalent-network solids. Molecular solids consist of molecules held together by intermolecular forces, metallic solids are composed of metal atoms sharing electrons, ionic solids are formed from the electrostatic attraction between ions, and covalent-network solids consist of a continuous network of covalent bonds, leading to high melting points and hardness.
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Covalent-Network Solids

Covalent-network solids are characterized by a three-dimensional network of covalent bonds, which results in strong interatomic interactions. This structure gives these materials high melting points and significant hardness. Diamond is a classic example, and silicon (Si) shares a similar tetrahedral bonding arrangement, making it a covalent-network solid.
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Silicon in Electronics

Silicon is a crucial element in the electronics industry, primarily due to its semiconducting properties. Its ability to form a covalent-network solid allows for the manipulation of its electrical conductivity through doping, which is essential for creating integrated circuits. Understanding silicon's structure helps explain its role in technology and materials science.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What kinds of attractive forces exist between particles (atoms, molecules, or ions) in (a) molecular crystals?

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Textbook Question

The accompanying image shows photoluminescence from four different samples of CdTe nanocrystals, each embedded in a polymer matrix. The photoluminescence occurs because the samples are being irradiated by a UV light source. The nanocrystals in each vial have different average sizes. The sizes are 4.0, 3.5, 3.2, and 2.8 nm. (a) Which vial contains the 4.0-nm nanocrystals?

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Textbook Question

Shown here are cartoons of two different polymers. Which one would have the higher melting point?

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Textbook Question

Silicon is the fundamental component of integrated circuits. Si has the same structure as diamond. (b) Silicon readily reacts to form silicon dioxide, SiO2, which is quite hard and is insoluble in water. Is SiO2 most likely a molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network solid?

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Textbook Question

The electronic structure of a doped semiconductor is shown here. (c) Which region of the diagram represents the band gap?

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Textbook Question

What kinds of attractive forces exist between particles (atoms, molecules, or ions) in (d) and metallic crystals?

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