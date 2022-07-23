Silicon is the fundamental component of integrated circuits. Si has the same structure as diamond. (a) Is Si a molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network solid?
Shown here are cartoons of two different polymers. Which one would have the higher melting point?
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Key Concepts
Polymer Structure
Intermolecular Forces
Crystallinity
The accompanying image shows photoluminescence from four different samples of CdTe nanocrystals, each embedded in a polymer matrix. The photoluminescence occurs because the samples are being irradiated by a UV light source. The nanocrystals in each vial have different average sizes. The sizes are 4.0, 3.5, 3.2, and 2.8 nm. (a) Which vial contains the 4.0-nm nanocrystals?
Which of these molecular fragments would you expect to be more likely to give rise to electrical conductivity? Explain your reasoning. (a)
(b)
Silicon is the fundamental component of integrated circuits. Si has the same structure as diamond. (b) Silicon readily reacts to form silicon dioxide, SiO2, which is quite hard and is insoluble in water. Is SiO2 most likely a molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network solid?
The electronic structure of a doped semiconductor is shown here. (c) Which region of the diagram represents the band gap?
Which arrangement of cations (yellow) and anions (blue) in a lattice is the more stable? Explain your reasoning. (a)
(b)