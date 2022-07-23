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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 58
Chapter 12, Problem 58

The unit cell of a compound containing Co and O has a unit cell shown in the diagram. The Co atoms are on the corners, and the O atoms are completely within the unit cell. a. What is the empirical formula of this compound? b. What is the oxidation state of the metal?

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1
Determine the number of Co atoms in the unit cell. Since Co atoms are located at the corners of the unit cell, and each corner atom is shared by eight adjacent unit cells, each Co atom contributes 1/8 to the unit cell. Calculate the total contribution of Co atoms.
Determine the number of O atoms in the unit cell. Since O atoms are completely within the unit cell, each O atom contributes fully to the unit cell. Count the total number of O atoms.
Calculate the ratio of Co to O atoms to find the empirical formula. Use the contributions from the previous steps to determine the simplest whole number ratio of Co to O.
To find the oxidation state of Co, use the fact that the compound is neutral overall. Assume the oxidation state of O is -2, and set up an equation where the sum of the oxidation states of Co and O equals zero.
Solve the equation for the oxidation state of Co, using the empirical formula and the known oxidation state of O.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Cell Structure

A unit cell is the smallest repeating unit in a crystal lattice that reflects the symmetry and structure of the entire crystal. In this case, the Co atoms are located at the corners of the unit cell, contributing 1/8 of an atom per corner to the overall count, while the O atoms are fully contained within the cell, contributing fully to the empirical formula.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound. To determine the empirical formula from the unit cell, one must calculate the total number of Co and O atoms present in the unit cell and express their ratio in the simplest form.
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Oxidation State

The oxidation state of an element in a compound indicates the degree of oxidation or reduction of that element, reflecting its electron loss or gain. In this question, determining the oxidation state of cobalt (Co) involves analyzing its bonding with oxygen (O) and the overall charge balance in the compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A particular form of cinnabar (HgS) adopts the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge is 5.852 Å. (b) The mineral tiemannite (HgSe) also forms a solid phase with the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge in this mineral is 6.085 Å. What accounts for the larger unit cell length in tiemmanite?

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Which would you expect to be the more ductile element: a. Ag or Mo

Textbook Question

Which of the following statements does not follow from the fact that the alkali metals have relatively weak metal–metal bonding? (a) The alkali metals are less dense than other metals. (b) The alkali metals are soft enough to be cut with a knife. (c) The alkali metals are more reactive than other metals. (d) The alkali metals have higher melting points than other metals. (e) The alkali metals have low ionization energies.

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Textbook Question

A particular form of cinnabar (HgS) adopts the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge is 5.852 Å. (a) Calculate the density of HgS in this form. (c) Which of the two substances has the higher density? How do you account for the difference in densities?

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Textbook Question

Tausonite, a mineral composed of Sr, O, and Ti, has the cubic unit cell shown in the drawing. (a) What is the empirical formula of this mineral?

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