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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 53a
Chapter 12, Problem 53a

Which would you expect to be the more ductile element: a. Ag or Mo

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1
Identify the elements in question: Silver (Ag) and Molybdenum (Mo).
Recall the definition of ductility: Ductility is the ability of a material to be stretched into a wire without breaking.
Consider the position of each element in the periodic table: Silver (Ag) is a transition metal in group 11, while Molybdenum (Mo) is a transition metal in group 6.
Understand that ductility is often associated with metallic bonding and the ability of atoms to slide past each other. Transition metals are generally ductile, but their ductility can vary.
Compare the typical properties of these metals: Silver (Ag) is known for its high ductility and malleability, often more so than Molybdenum (Mo), which is harder and less ductile.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ductility

Ductility is a physical property of materials that describes their ability to deform under tensile stress, allowing them to be stretched into wires without breaking. Metals typically exhibit high ductility, which is influenced by their atomic structure and bonding. Ductile materials can absorb significant energy before failure, making them useful in various applications.

Metallic Bonding

Metallic bonding is the type of chemical bonding that occurs between metal atoms, characterized by a 'sea of electrons' that are free to move around. This delocalization of electrons allows metals to conduct electricity and heat efficiently, as well as contributing to their malleability and ductility. The strength of metallic bonds can vary among different metals, affecting their physical properties.

Comparative Properties of Silver (Ag) and Molybdenum (Mo)

Silver (Ag) and Molybdenum (Mo) are both metals, but they exhibit different physical properties due to their atomic structure and bonding. Silver is known for its high ductility and malleability, making it easy to work with in various forms. In contrast, Molybdenum, while also ductile, is generally more brittle at room temperature and is used primarily for its strength and high melting point in industrial applications.
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Textbook Question

The unit cell of a compound containing Co and O has a unit cell shown in the diagram. The Co atoms are on the corners, and the O atoms are completely within the unit cell. a. What is the empirical formula of this compound? b. What is the oxidation state of the metal?

Textbook Question

Repeat Exercise 12.51 for a linear chain of eight lithium atoms. (f) How does the HOMO–LUMO energy gap for this case compare to that of the four-atom case?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements does not follow from the fact that the alkali metals have relatively weak metal–metal bonding? (a) The alkali metals are less dense than other metals. (b) The alkali metals are soft enough to be cut with a knife. (c) The alkali metals are more reactive than other metals. (d) The alkali metals have higher melting points than other metals. (e) The alkali metals have low ionization energies.

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Textbook Question

The molecular-orbital diagrams for two- and four-atom linear chains of lithium atoms are shown in Figure 12.21. Construct a molecular-orbital diagram for a chain containing six lithium atoms and use it to answer the following questions: e. How many nodes are in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)?

Textbook Question

The molecular-orbital diagrams for two- and four-atom linear chains of lithium atoms are shown in Figure 12.21. Construct a molecular-orbital diagram for a chain containing six lithium atoms and use it to answer the following questions: c. How many nodes are in the highest-energy molecular orbital?

Textbook Question

Tausonite, a mineral composed of Sr, O, and Ti, has the cubic unit cell shown in the drawing. (a) What is the empirical formula of this mineral?

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