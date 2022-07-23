(a) The gas-phase decomposition of SO2Cl2, SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g), is first order in SO2Cl2. At 600 K the half-life for this process is 2.3 × 105 s. What is the rate constant at this temperature?
Consider the reaction of peroxydisulfate ion (S2O82-) with iodide ion (I-) in aqueous solution:
S2O82-(aq) + 3 I-(aq) → 2 SO42-(aq) + I3-(aq)
At a particular temperature, the initial rate of disappearance of S2O82- varies with reactant concentrations in the following manner:
Experiment [S2O82-] (M) [I-] (M) Initial Rate (M/s)
1 0.018 0.036 2.6 × 10-6
2 0.027 0.036 3.9 × 10-6
3 0.036 0.054 7.8 × 10-6
4 0.050 0.072 1.4 × 10-5
(a) Determine the rate law for the reaction and state the units of the rate constant.
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Key Concepts
Rate Law
Order of Reaction
Units of the Rate Constant (k)
The following data were measured for the reaction BF3(g) + NH3(g) → F3BNH3(g):
Experiment [BF3] (M) [NH3] (M) Initial Rate (M/s)
1 0.250 0.250 0.2130
2 0.250 0.125 0.1065
3 0.200 0.100 0.0682
4 0.350 0.100 0.1193
5 0.175 0.100 0.0596
(c) Calculate the rate constant with proper units?
(b) At 320°C the rate constant is 2.2 × 10-5 s-1. What is the half-life at this temperature?
The following data were measured for the reaction BF3(g) + NH3(g) → F3BNH3(g):
Experiment [BF3] (M) [NH3] (M) Initial Rate (M/s)
1 0.250 0.250 0.2130
2 0.250 0.125 0.1065
3 0.200 0.100 0.0682
4 0.350 0.100 0.1193
5 0.175 0.100 0.0596
(b) What is the overall order of the reaction?
(a) For the generic reaction A → B what quantity, when graphed versus time, will yield a straight line for a first-order reaction?