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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 41a
Chapter 14, Problem 41a

(a) The gas-phase decomposition of SO2Cl2, SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g), is first order in SO2Cl2. At 600 K the half-life for this process is 2.3 × 105 s. What is the rate constant at this temperature?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are given that the reaction is first order and we are given the half-life. We need to find the rate constant (k).
Step 2: Recall the formula for the rate constant in a first order reaction. The formula is k = ln(2) / t1/2, where t1/2 is the half-life of the reaction.
Step 3: Substitute the given half-life into the formula. The half-life is given as 2.3 * 10^5 s.
Step 4: Calculate the rate constant. Remember that ln(2) is approximately 0.693.
Step 5: The rate constant k is then the result of the calculation from step 4. This is the final answer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First-Order Reactions

First-order reactions are chemical reactions where the rate is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant. This means that as the concentration of the reactant decreases, the rate of the reaction also decreases. The rate law for a first-order reaction can be expressed as rate = k[A], where k is the rate constant and [A] is the concentration of the reactant.
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First-Order Reactions

Half-Life of a Reaction

The half-life of a reaction is the time required for the concentration of a reactant to decrease to half of its initial value. For first-order reactions, the half-life is constant and independent of the initial concentration, calculated using the formula t1/2 = 0.693/k, where k is the rate constant. This relationship is crucial for determining the rate constant from the given half-life.

Rate Constant (k)

The rate constant (k) is a proportionality factor in the rate law that quantifies the speed of a reaction at a given temperature. It is specific to each reaction and varies with temperature. For first-order reactions, the rate constant can be derived from the half-life using the equation k = 0.693/t1/2, allowing us to calculate k when the half-life is known.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction of peroxydisulfate ion (S2O82-) with iodide ion (I-) in aqueous solution:

S2O82-(aq) + 3 I-(aq) → 2 SO42-(aq) + I3-(aq)

 At a particular temperature, the initial rate of disappearance of S2O82- varies with reactant concentrations in the following manner:

Experiment [S2O82-] (M) [I-] (M) Initial Rate (M/s)

1 0.018 0.036 2.6 × 10-6

2 0.027 0.036 3.9 × 10-6

3 0.036 0.054 7.8 × 10-6

4 0.050 0.072 1.4 × 10-5

(a) Determine the rate law for the reaction and state the units of the rate constant.

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Textbook Question

As described in Exercise 14.41, the decomposition of sulfuryl chloride (SO2Cl2) is a first-order process. The rate constant for the decomposition at 660 K is 4.5 × 10-2 s-1. (a) If we begin with an initial SO2Cl2 pressure of 450 torr, what is the partial pressure of this substance after 60 s?

Textbook Question

(b) At 320°C the rate constant is 2.2 × 10-5 s-1. What is the half-life at this temperature?

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Textbook Question

(a) For the generic reaction A → B what quantity, when graphed versus time, will yield a straight line for a first-order reaction?

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