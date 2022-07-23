The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (d) Graph [HCl] versus time and determine the instantaneous rates in M>min and M>s at t = 75.0 min and t = 250 min.
For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:
(d) C2H5NH2(g) → C2H4(g) + NH3(g)
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Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Rate of Reaction
Concentration Changes
For each of the following gas-phase reactions, write the rate expression in terms of the appearance of each product and disappearance of each reactant:
(a) 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)
(b) 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
(c) 2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
(d) N2(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2H4(g)
For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:
(a) H2O2(g) → H2(g) + O2(g)
(b) 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g)
(b) The reaction 2 NO1g2 + Cl21g2¡2 NOCl1g2 is carried out in a closed vessel. If the partial pressure of NO is decreasing at the rate of 56 torr/min, what is the rate of change of the total pressure of the vessel?
The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (c) Which is greater, the average rate between t = 54.0 and t = 215.0 min, or between t = 107.0 and t = 430.0 min?