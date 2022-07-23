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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 22d
Chapter 14, Problem 22d

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (d) Graph [HCl] versus time and determine the instantaneous rates in M>min and M>s at t = 75.0 min and t = 250 min.

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1
Plot the concentration of HCl ([HCl]) on the y-axis against time (in minutes) on the x-axis using the provided data points.
Draw a smooth curve that best fits the plotted data points to represent the change in [HCl] over time.
To find the instantaneous rate at t = 75.0 min, draw a tangent line to the curve at this point and determine the slope of this tangent line. The slope will give the rate in M/min.
Repeat the process for t = 250 min by drawing a tangent line to the curve at this point and calculating the slope to find the rate in M/min.
Convert the rates from M/min to M/s by dividing the rates by 60, since there are 60 seconds in a minute.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be expressed in terms of the change in concentration of a reactant or product over time, typically in units of molarity per minute (M/min). Understanding how to calculate and interpret reaction rates is essential for analyzing kinetic data and determining the speed of a reaction.
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Average Rate of Reaction

Instantaneous Rate

The instantaneous rate of a reaction refers to the rate at a specific moment in time, rather than over an interval. It can be determined by taking the slope of the tangent line to the concentration versus time graph at the desired time point. This concept is crucial for understanding how the rate of reaction changes as the reactants are consumed and products are formed.
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Graphing Concentration vs. Time

Graphing the concentration of a reactant or product against time allows for visual analysis of the reaction's progress. The shape of the graph can indicate the order of the reaction and help identify trends in concentration changes. This graphical representation is vital for determining both average and instantaneous rates, as well as for predicting future concentrations at given times.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (b) Calculate the average rate of reaction for the entire time for the data from t = 0.0 min to t = 430.0 min.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:

(d) C2H5NH2(g) → C2H4(g) + NH3(g)

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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, write the rate expression in terms of the appearance of each product and disappearance of each reactant:

(a) 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g)

(b) 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)

(c) 2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)

(d) N2(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2H4(g)

108
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Textbook Question

For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:

(a) H2O2(g) → H2(g) + O2(g)

(b) 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g)

110
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Textbook Question

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (a) Calculate the average rate of reaction, in M>s, for the time interval between each measurement.

555
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Textbook Question

The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (c) Which is greater, the average rate between t = 54.0 and t = 215.0 min, or between t = 107.0 and t = 430.0 min?

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