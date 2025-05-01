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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 10b
Chapter 14, Problem 10b

The accompanying graph shows plots of ln k versus 1/𝑇 for two different reactions. The plots have been extrapolated to the y-intercepts. Which reaction (red or blue) has b. the larger value for the frequency factor, A? [Section 14.4]

Verified step by step guidance
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Identify the Arrhenius equation: \( k = A e^{-\frac{E_a}{RT}} \), where \( k \) is the rate constant, \( A \) is the frequency factor, \( E_a \) is the activation energy, \( R \) is the gas constant, and \( T \) is the temperature.
Take the natural logarithm of both sides of the Arrhenius equation to obtain: \( \ln k = \ln A - \frac{E_a}{R} \cdot \frac{1}{T} \).
Recognize that the equation \( \ln k = \ln A - \frac{E_a}{R} \cdot \frac{1}{T} \) is in the form of a straight line \( y = mx + c \), where \( y = \ln k \), \( x = \frac{1}{T} \), \( m = -\frac{E_a}{R} \), and \( c = \ln A \).
Understand that the y-intercept of the plot of \( \ln k \) versus \( \frac{1}{T} \) corresponds to \( \ln A \).
Compare the y-intercepts of the red and blue plots to determine which has the larger \( \ln A \), indicating the larger frequency factor \( A \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Equation

The Arrhenius equation relates the rate constant (k) of a reaction to the temperature (T) and the frequency factor (A). It is expressed as k = A * e^(-Ea/RT), where Ea is the activation energy and R is the gas constant. This equation shows that as temperature increases, the rate constant typically increases, indicating a higher reaction rate.
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Arrhenius Equation

Frequency Factor (A)

The frequency factor, A, in the Arrhenius equation represents the number of times that reactants approach the activation barrier per unit time. A larger value of A indicates a higher probability of successful collisions between reactant molecules, which generally leads to a faster reaction rate. It is influenced by factors such as molecular orientation and collision frequency.
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Frequency-Wavelength Relationship

Graph Interpretation of ln(k) vs. 1/T

In a plot of ln(k) versus 1/T, the slope of the line is related to the negative activation energy (-Ea/R), while the y-intercept corresponds to ln(A). By comparing the y-intercepts of the two plots, one can determine which reaction has a larger frequency factor, A. A higher y-intercept indicates a larger value of A, suggesting a faster reaction rate at a given temperature.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the following diagrams at 𝑡=0 min and 𝑡=30 min, b. After four half-life periods for a first-order reaction, what fraction of reactant remains? [Section 14.3]

Textbook Question

The following graph shows two different reaction pathways for the same overall reaction at the same temperature. Is each of the following statements true or false? (b) For both paths, the rate of the reverse reaction is slower than the rate of the forward reaction.

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Textbook Question

Consider the diagram that follows, which represents two steps in an overall reaction. The red spheres are oxygen, the blue ones are nitrogen, and the green ones are fluorine. d. Write the rate law for the overall reaction if the first step is the slow, rate-determining step. [Section 14.5]

Textbook Question

Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A⟶C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A⟶B or B⟶C, is the faster? For the reaction A⟶C, is Δ𝐸 positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.5]

Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent mixtures of NO(g) and O2(𝑔). These two substances react as follows:

2 NO(𝑔)+O2(𝑔)⟶2 NO2(𝑔)

It has been determined experimentally that the rate is second order in NO and first order in O2. Based on this fact, which of the following mixtures will have the fastest initial rate? [Section 14.2]

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Textbook Question

Which of the following linear plots do you expect for a reaction A⟶products if the kinetics are a. zero order, [Section 14.3]