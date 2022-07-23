Integrated Rate Law

The integrated rate law for a first-order reaction is given by the equation ln([A]0/[A]) = kt, where [A]0 is the initial concentration, [A] is the concentration at time t, k is the rate constant, and t is time. This equation allows us to determine the concentration of a reactant at any given time, which is essential for solving the problem of how many moles of N2O5 remain after a specified duration.