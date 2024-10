Chapter 15, Problem 26a

Consider the following equilibrium, for which at 𝐾 𝑝 = 0.0752 at 480Β°C: 2 Cl 2 (𝑔) + 2 H 2 O(𝑔) β‡Œ 4 HCl(𝑔) + O 2 (𝑔) (a) What is the value of 𝐾 𝑝 for the reaction 4 HCl(𝑔) + O 2 (𝑔) β‡Œ 2 Cl 2 (𝑔) + 2 H 2 O(𝑔)?