Relationship Between Kp and Kc

The relationship between Kp and Kc is defined by the equation Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where R is the ideal gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and Δn is the change in the number of moles of gas between products and reactants. This relationship allows for the conversion of equilibrium constants from concentration-based to pressure-based values, which is essential when dealing with gaseous reactions.