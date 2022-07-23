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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 61f
Chapter 15, Problem 61f

Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0
2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)
(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?

Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Identify the type of reaction and the effect of removing a product on the equilibrium. This is an exothermic reaction (Δ𝐻 < 0), and removing a product will shift the equilibrium to the right according to Le Chatelier's Principle.
insert step 2> Apply Le Chatelier's Principle: When a product (SO3) is removed, the system will try to counteract this change by producing more SO3.
insert step 3> Predict the shift in equilibrium: The equilibrium will shift to the right, favoring the formation of more SO3 from SO2 and O2.
insert step 4> Consider the effect on concentrations: As the equilibrium shifts to the right, the concentration of SO2 and O2 will decrease, while the concentration of SO3 will increase.
insert step 5> Conclude the effect on the system: The removal of SO3 results in the system adjusting to restore equilibrium by producing more SO3, thus shifting the equilibrium to the right.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In the context of the given reaction, removing SO₃ will decrease its concentration, prompting the equilibrium to shift to the right to produce more SO₃, thereby restoring balance.
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Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction provided, K is determined by the concentrations of SO₃, SO₂, and O₂. Changes in concentration, such as the removal of SO₃, can affect the system's ability to reach a new equilibrium state.
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Endothermic vs. Exothermic Reactions

Reactions are classified as endothermic or exothermic based on the heat exchange with the surroundings. The given reaction is exothermic (ΔH < 0), meaning it releases heat. Understanding this helps predict how temperature changes might affect the equilibrium; for instance, removing a product like SO₃ can shift the equilibrium to the right, potentially releasing heat and favoring the formation of more products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the equilibrium Br2(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 BrCl(𝑔) at 400 K, 𝐾𝑐 = 7.0. If 0.25 mol of Br2 and 0.55 mol of Cl2 are introduced into a 3.0-L container at 400 K, what will be the equilibrium concentrations of Br2, Cl2, and BrCl?

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (e) add a catalyst

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (d) decrease the volume of the container in which the reaction occurs

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Textbook Question

At 373 K, 𝐾𝑝 = 0.416 for the equilibrium 2 NOBr(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) If the equilibrium partial pressures of NOBr(𝑔) and Br2(𝑔) are both 0.100 atm at 373 K, what is the equilibrium partial pressure of NO(𝑔)?

Textbook Question

Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (a) increase [NH3] (b) increase [H2O] (c) decrease [O2]

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