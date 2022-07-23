Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0
2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)
(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?
Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0
2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)
(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?
Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (f) increase temperature.
Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (d) decrease the volume of the container in which the reaction occurs
Consider the reaction 4 NH3(𝑔) + 5 O2(𝑔) ⇌ 4 NO(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑔), Δ𝐻 = −904.4 kJ Does each of the following increase, decrease, or leave unchanged the yield of NO at equilibrium? (a) increase [NH3] (b) increase [H2O] (c) decrease [O2]