Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
Write the expressions for 𝐾𝑐 for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(b) Ti(𝑠) + 2Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ TiCl4(𝑙)
Consider the following equilibrium: 2 H2(g) + S2(g) ⇌ 2 H2S(g) Kc = 1.08 × 107 at 700°C (c) Calculate the value of 𝐾𝑐 if you rewrote the equation H2(g) + 1/2 S2(g) ⇌ H2S(g)
Write the expressions for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.
(a) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g)
(c) 2 C2H4(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 2 C2H6(g) + O2(g)
(d) C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g)
(e) 4 HCl(aq) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 H2O(l) + 2 Cl2(g)
(f) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g)
(g) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(l)
Consider the following equilibrium: 2 H2(g) + S2(g) ⇌ 2 H2S(g) Kc = 1.08 × 107 at 700°C (b) Does the equilibrium mixture contain mostly H2 and S2 or mostly H2S?