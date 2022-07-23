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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 52
Chapter 16, Problem 52

Calculate the concentration of an aqueous solution of Ca1OH22 that has a pH of 10.05.

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1
Identify the relationship between pH and pOH: \( \text{pH} + \text{pOH} = 14 \).
Calculate the pOH of the solution using the given pH: \( \text{pOH} = 14 - \text{pH} \).
Determine the hydroxide ion concentration \([\text{OH}^-]\) using the formula: \([\text{OH}^-] = 10^{-\text{pOH}}\).
Recognize that \( \text{Ca(OH)}_2 \) dissociates in water to produce one \( \text{Ca}^{2+} \) ion and two \( \text{OH}^- \) ions per formula unit.
Calculate the concentration of \( \text{Ca(OH)}_2 \) by dividing the \([\text{OH}^-]\) concentration by 2, since each mole of \( \text{Ca(OH)}_2 \) produces two moles of \( \text{OH}^- \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. A pH of 7 is neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and above 7 indicate basicity. The relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14, allowing us to calculate pOH from pH and vice versa.
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Hydroxide Ion Concentration

In basic solutions, the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) can be derived from the pOH. The pOH is calculated as 14 - pH. Once the pOH is known, the hydroxide ion concentration can be found using the formula [OH-] = 10^(-pOH). This concentration is crucial for determining the concentration of the base in the solution.
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Stoichiometry of Calcium Hydroxide

Calcium hydroxide, Ca(OH)2, dissociates in water to produce one calcium ion (Ca2+) and two hydroxide ions (OH-). The stoichiometry of this dissociation is important for calculating the concentration of the original compound based on the hydroxide ion concentration. If the concentration of OH- is known, the concentration of Ca(OH)2 can be determined by dividing the hydroxide concentration by 2.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate [OH-] and pH for each of the following strong base solutions: (c) 10.0 mL of 0.0105 M Ca(OH)2 diluted to 500.0 mL

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Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of each of the following strong acid solutions: (b) 0.225 g of HClO3 in 2.00 L of solution

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Textbook Question

Write the chemical equation and the Ka expression for the acid dissociation of each of the following acids in aqueous solution. First show the reaction with H+(a)q as a product and then with the hydronium ion: (a) C6H5COOH (b) HCO3-

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