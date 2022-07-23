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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 12a
Chapter 16, Problem 12a

Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (a) If X is the same atom in both molecules, which molecule will be more acidic?
Molecular models of two compounds labeled A and B, comparing acidity with halogen atom X.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in both molecules A and B. Molecule A has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon that is also bonded to a halogen (X). Molecule B has a carboxyl group (-COOH) attached to a carbon that is bonded to a halogen (X).
Recall that the acidity of a molecule is influenced by the stability of its conjugate base. The more stable the conjugate base, the more acidic the molecule.
Consider the inductive effect of the halogen (X). Halogens are electronegative and can withdraw electron density through the sigma bonds, stabilizing the conjugate base.
Compare the inductive effect in both molecules. In molecule B, the halogen (X) is closer to the carboxyl group, which can enhance the electron-withdrawing effect, making the conjugate base more stable.
Conclude that molecule B will be more acidic than molecule A because the inductive effect of the halogen (X) is stronger in molecule B, leading to a more stable conjugate base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and pKa

Acidity refers to the ability of a compound to donate a proton (H+) in solution. The strength of an acid is often measured by its pKa value; lower pKa values indicate stronger acids. In the context of the given molecules, the presence of electron-withdrawing groups can stabilize the negative charge on the conjugate base, thus increasing acidity.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect describes the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating influence of substituents on a molecule. Halogens, being electronegative, exert a strong inductive effect, which can stabilize the conjugate base of an acid. In the comparison of the two molecules, the position and number of halogen atoms can significantly affect their acidity through this effect.
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Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, allowing for the delocalization of electrons. This delocalization can stabilize the conjugate base formed after deprotonation, enhancing acidity. In the context of the two molecules, if one has a carbonyl group adjacent to the acidic site, it may provide additional resonance stabilization, making it more acidic.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false? (a) An Arrhenius base increases the concentration of OH- in water. (b) A Brønsted-Lowry base is a proton acceptor. (c) Water can act as a Brønsted–Lowry acid. (d) Water can act as a Brønsted–Lowry base. (e) Any compound that contains an –OH group acts as a Brønsted-Lowry base.

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Textbook Question

Each of the three molecules shown here contains an OH group, but one molecule acts as a base, one as an acid, and the third is neither acid nor base. (c) Which one is neither acidic nor basic?

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Textbook Question

NH31g2 and HCl(g) react to form the ionic solid NH4Cl1s2. Which substance is the Brønsted–Lowry acid in this reaction? Which is the Brønsted–Lowry base?

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Textbook Question

Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-thecounter medications. The molecular structure of phenylephrine is shown below using the usual shortcut organic structure. (a) Would you expect a solution of phenylephrine to be acidic, neutral, or basic?

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Textbook Question

Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (b) Does the acidity of each molecule increase or decrease as the electronegativity of the atom X increases?

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Textbook Question

Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-thecounter medications. The molecular structure of phenylephrine is shown below using the usual shortcut organic structure. (c) Would you expect a solution of phenylephrine hydrochloride to be acidic, neutral, or basic?

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