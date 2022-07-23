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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 14
Chapter 16, Problem 14

Which of the following statements is false? (a) An Arrhenius base increases the concentration of OH- in water. (b) A Brønsted-Lowry base is a proton acceptor. (c) Water can act as a Brønsted–Lowry acid. (d) Water can act as a Brønsted–Lowry base. (e) Any compound that contains an –OH group acts as a Brønsted-Lowry base.

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1
Identify the definitions of Arrhenius and Brønsted-Lowry acids and bases.
Recall that an Arrhenius base increases the concentration of OH^- ions in water.
Understand that a Brønsted-Lowry base is defined as a proton (H^+) acceptor.
Recognize that water (H2O) can act as both a Brønsted-Lowry acid (proton donor) and a Brønsted-Lowry base (proton acceptor).
Evaluate the statement that any compound with an –OH group acts as a Brønsted-Lowry base, and consider exceptions such as alcohols, which do not typically act as bases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Theory of Acids and Bases

The Arrhenius theory defines acids as substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in aqueous solution, while bases increase the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-). This theory is foundational in understanding the behavior of acids and bases in water, particularly in identifying how they dissociate and interact in solution.
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Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Brønsted-Lowry Theory of Acids and Bases

The Brønsted-Lowry theory expands the definition of acids and bases beyond aqueous solutions. According to this theory, an acid is a proton donor and a base is a proton acceptor. This concept allows for a broader understanding of acid-base reactions, including those that occur in non-aqueous environments.
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Bronsted-Lowry Acid-Base Theory

Amphoteric Substances

Amphoteric substances are those that can act as either an acid or a base depending on the context of the reaction. Water is a prime example, as it can donate a proton (acting as an acid) or accept a proton (acting as a base). Understanding this dual behavior is crucial for analyzing reactions involving water and other amphoteric compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (a) If X is the same atom in both molecules, which molecule will be more acidic?

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Textbook Question

Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HIO3, (ii) NH4+.

415
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Textbook Question

NH31g2 and HCl(g) react to form the ionic solid NH4Cl1s2. Which substance is the Brønsted–Lowry acid in this reaction? Which is the Brønsted–Lowry base?

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Textbook Question

Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base among the reactants in each of the following reactions:

(a) Fe(ClO4)3(s) + 6 H2O(l) ⇌ [Fe(H2O)6]3+(aq) + 3 ClO4-(aq)

(b) CN-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCN(aq) + OH-(aq)

(c) (CH3)3N(g) + BF3(g) ⇌ (CH3)NBF3(s)

(d) HIO(lq) + NH2-(lq) ⇌ NH3(lq) + IO-(lq) (lq denotes liquid ammonia as solvent)

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Textbook Question

Consider the molecular models shown here, where X represents a halogen atom. (b) Does the acidity of each molecule increase or decrease as the electronegativity of the atom X increases?

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Textbook Question

Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each of the following reactions:

(a) HNO2(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌ NO2-(aq) + H2O(l)

(b) FeBr3(s) + Br-(aq) ⇌ FeBr4-(aq)

(c) Zn2+(aq) + 4 NH3(aq) ⇌ Zn(NH3)42+(aq)

(d) SO2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ H2SO3(aq)

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