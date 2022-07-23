The hydrogen sulfite ion 1HSO3-2 is amphiprotic. Write a balanced chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid toward water and another equation showing how it acts as a base toward water.
Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HCOOH, (ii) HPO42-.
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Key Concepts
Brønsted–Lowry Acid-Base Theory
Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs
Dissociation of Acids
Give the conjugate base of the following Brønsted–Lowry acids: (i) HIO3, (ii) NH4+.
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted–Lowry base on the left side of each of the following equations, and also identify the conjugate acid and conjugate base of each on the right side:
(a) NH4+(aq) + CN-(aq) ⇌ HCN(aq) + NH3(aq)
(b) (CH3)3N(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ (CH3)3NH+(aq) + OH-(aq)
(c) HCOOH(aq) + PO43-(aq) ⇌ HCOO-(aq)+ HPO42-(aq)
Give the conjugate acid of the following Brønsted–Lowry bases: (i) SO42-, (ii) CH3NH2.
Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each of the following reactions:
(a) HNO2(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌ NO2-(aq) + H2O(l)
(b) FeBr3(s) + Br-(aq) ⇌ FeBr4-(aq)
(c) Zn2+(aq) + 4 NH3(aq) ⇌ Zn(NH3)42+(aq)
(d) SO2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ H2SO3(aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid and the Brønsted– Lowry base on the left side of each equation, and also identify the conjugate acid and conjugate base of each on the right side.
(a) HBrO(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + BrO-(aq)
(b) HSO4-(aq) + HCO3-(aq) ⇌ SO42-(aq) + H2CO3(aq)
(c) HSO3-(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌ H2SO3(aq) + H2O(l)