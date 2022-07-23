Which of the following statements is false? (a) An Arrhenius base increases the concentration of OH- in water. (b) A Brønsted-Lowry base is a proton acceptor. (c) Water can act as a Brønsted–Lowry acid. (d) Water can act as a Brønsted–Lowry base. (e) Any compound that contains an –OH group acts as a Brønsted-Lowry base.