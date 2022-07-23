Textbook Question
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) AlCl3
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Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) AlCl3
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (b) NaBr
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following compounds are acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) Na2CO3
Using data from Appendix D, calculate 3OH-4 and pH for each of the following solutions: (b) 0.035 M Na2S
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (b) Using Appendix D, calculate the Ka for pyridinium bromide.