The amino acid glycine (H 2 N–CH 2 –COOH) can participate in the following equilibria in water:

H 2 N–CH 2 –COOH + H 2 O ⇌ H 2 N–CH 2 –COO– + H 3 O+ K a = 4.3 × 10-3

H 2 N–CH 2 –COOH + H 2 O⇌ +H 3 N–CH 2 –COOH + OH- K b = 6.0 × 10-5

(b) What is the pH of a 0.050 M aqueous solution of glycine?