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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 6c
Chapter 16, Problem 6c

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+.(c) Which solution would have the highest pH?
Diagrams of three binary acids in solution: HA, HB, and HC, showing different acid concentrations.

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1
Identify the number of dissociated H+ ions in each solution. The more H+ ions present, the stronger the acid and the lower the pH.
Count the number of H+ ions in the HA solution.
Count the number of H+ ions in the HB solution.
Count the number of H+ ions in the HC solution.
Compare the number of H+ ions in each solution to determine which has the fewest H+ ions, indicating the highest pH.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Strength

Acid strength refers to the ability of an acid to donate protons (H+) in solution. Strong acids completely dissociate in water, leading to a higher concentration of H+ ions, while weak acids only partially dissociate. Understanding the strength of the acids represented in the diagrams is crucial for determining which solution will have the highest pH.
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Binary Acid Strengths

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, while a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution. The pH is inversely related to the concentration of H+ ions; thus, a solution with fewer H+ ions will have a higher pH.
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Concentration of Acids

The concentration of an acid in solution affects the number of H+ ions available. In the diagrams, the number of colored spheres representing each acid indicates their concentration. A solution with a lower concentration of H+ ions will correspond to a higher pH, making it essential to compare the concentrations of HX, HY, and HZ to determine which has the highest pH.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The probe of the pH meter shown here is sitting in a beaker that contains a clear liquid. You are told the liquid is pure water, a solution of HCl(aq), or a solution of KOH(aq). (b) If the liquid is one of the solutions, what is its molarity?

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Textbook Question

Each of the three molecules shown here contains an OH group, but one molecule acts as a base, one as an acid, and the third is neither acid nor base. (c) Which one is neither acidic nor basic?

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Textbook Question

Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-thecounter medications. The molecular structure of phenylephrine is shown below using the usual shortcut organic structure. (a) Would you expect a solution of phenylephrine to be acidic, neutral, or basic?

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Textbook Question

Phenylephrine, an organic substance with molecular formula C9H13NO2, is used as a nasal decongenstant in over-thecounter medications. The molecular structure of phenylephrine is shown below using the usual shortcut organic structure. (c) Would you expect a solution of phenylephrine hydrochloride to be acidic, neutral, or basic?

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+.(b) Which acid would have the smallest aciddissociation constant, Ka?

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+. (a) Which of the acids is a strong acid? Explain.

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