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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 4b
Chapter 16, Problem 4b

The probe of the pH meter shown here is sitting in a beaker that contains a clear liquid. You are told the liquid is pure water, a solution of HCl(aq), or a solution of KOH(aq). (b) If the liquid is one of the solutions, what is its molarity?
A pH meter probe in a beaker of liquid, displaying a pH of 12.85 at 25.1°C.

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1
Identify the pH value from the pH meter, which is 12.85.
Determine the nature of the solution based on the pH value. Since the pH is greater than 7, the solution is basic.
Recognize that KOH (potassium hydroxide) is a strong base and is likely the solution in the beaker.
Use the pH value to find the pOH value using the relationship: pH + pOH = 14.
Calculate the molarity of the KOH solution by finding the concentration of OH- ions using the formula: [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is neutral, below 7 indicates acidity, and above 7 indicates basicity. In this case, a pH of 12.85 suggests a strongly basic solution, which is consistent with a KOH solution.
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Molarity

Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for determining the strength of an acid or base in a solution. To find the molarity of HCl or KOH, one can use the pH value to calculate the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) or hydrogen ions (H+), respectively.
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Strong Acids and Bases

Strong acids, like HCl, and strong bases, like KOH, completely dissociate in water. This means that the concentration of the acid or base in solution directly corresponds to the concentration of H+ or OH- ions. Understanding this dissociation is essential for calculating molarity from pH, as it allows for straightforward conversions between pH and ion concentration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+.(c) Which solution would have the highest pH?

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Textbook Question

The indicator methyl orange has been added to both of the following solutions. Based on the colors, classify each statement as true or false: (a) The pH of solution A is definitely less than 7.00. (b) The pH of solution B is definitely greater than 7.00. (c) The pH of solution B is greater than that of solution A.

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+.(b) Which acid would have the smallest aciddissociation constant, Ka?

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Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have been omitted for clarity, and the hydrated proton is represented as H+ rather than H3O+. (a) Which of the acids is a strong acid? Explain.

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