Skip to main content
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 81b
Chapter 16, Problem 81b

Which is the stronger base, the acetate ion or the hypochlorite ion?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formulas for the acetate ion (CH₃COO⁻) and the hypochlorite ion (ClO⁻).
Recall that the strength of a base is related to its ability to accept protons (H⁺) and is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate acid.
Determine the conjugate acids of the acetate ion and the hypochlorite ion: acetic acid (CH₃COOH) and hypochlorous acid (HClO), respectively.
Compare the acid dissociation constants (Ka) of acetic acid and hypochlorous acid. The weaker the conjugate acid (lower Ka), the stronger the base.
Conclude which ion is the stronger base by identifying which conjugate acid has the lower Ka value, indicating a weaker acid and thus a stronger base.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors and bases are proton acceptors. The strength of a base is determined by its ability to accept protons, which is influenced by the stability of the conjugate acid formed after the base accepts a proton.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Bronsted-Lowry Acid-Base Theory

Conjugate Acid Stability

The strength of a base is often related to the stability of its conjugate acid. A more stable conjugate acid indicates a stronger base, as the equilibrium will favor the formation of the base. Factors affecting stability include electronegativity, resonance, and inductive effects, which can help predict the relative strengths of different bases.

Comparative Base Strengths

To compare the strengths of the acetate ion (CH3COO-) and the hypochlorite ion (ClO-), one must consider their conjugate acids: acetic acid (CH3COOH) and hypochlorous acid (HClO). The relative acidity of these acids can be assessed using pKa values; a higher pKa indicates a weaker acid and thus a stronger conjugate base. This comparison allows for determining which ion is the stronger base.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:58
Comparing Binary Acid Strength
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate Kb values for CH3COO- and ClO-.

1705
views
Textbook Question

Use the acid-dissociation constants in Table 16.3 to arrange these oxyanions from strongest base to weakest: SO42-, CO32-, SO32-, and PO43-.

1493
views
Textbook Question

Ephedrine, a central nervous system stimulant, is used in nasal sprays as a decongestant. This compound is a weak organic base: C10H15ON1aq2 + H2O1l2 Δ C10H15ONH+1aq2 + OH-1aq2 A 0.035 M solution of ephedrine has a pH of 11.33. (b) Calculate Kb for ephedrine.

462
views
Textbook Question

Given that Kb for ammonia is 1.8 × 10-5 and that for hydroxylamine is 1.1 × 10-8, which is the stronger base?

1115
views
Textbook Question

Codeine 1C18H21NO32 is a weak organic base. A 5.0 * 10-3M solution of codeine has a pH of 9.95. Calculate the value of Kb for this substance. What is the pKb for this base?

2159
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

Which is the stronger acid, the ammonium ion or the hydroxylammonium ion?

1
views