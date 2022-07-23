Calculate Kb values for CH3COO- and ClO-.

Textbook Question
Which is the stronger base, the acetate ion or the hypochlorite ion?
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Which is the stronger base, the acetate ion or the hypochlorite ion?
Use the acid-dissociation constants in Table 16.3 to arrange these oxyanions from strongest base to weakest: SO42-, CO32-, SO32-, and PO43-.
Given that Kb for ammonia is 1.8 × 10-5 and that for hydroxylamine is 1.1 × 10-8, which is the stronger base?
Codeine 1C18H21NO32 is a weak organic base. A 5.0 * 10-3M solution of codeine has a pH of 9.95. Calculate the value of Kb for this substance. What is the pKb for this base?
Which is the stronger acid, the ammonium ion or the hydroxylammonium ion?