How many milliliters of 0.105 M HCl are needed to titrate each of the following solutions to the equivalence point: (a) 45.0 mL of 0.0950 M NaOH? (c) 125.0 mL of a solution that contains 1.35 g of NaOH per liter?
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.200 M HBr solution is titrated with 0.200 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH of the solution after the following volumes of base have been added:
(c) 20.0 mL.
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Key Concepts
Titration
pH and Neutralization
Stoichiometry of Acid-Base Reactions
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.150 M KOH is titrated with 0.125 M HClO4 solution. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of acid have been added: (a) 20.0 mL. (b) 23.0 mL.
How many milliliters of 0.105 M HCl are needed to titrate each of the following solutions to the equivalence point: (b) 22.5 mL of 0.118 M NH3?
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.150 M KOH is titrated with 0.125 M HClO4 solution. Calculate the pH after the following volumes of acid have been added: (d) 25.0 mL. (e) 30.0 mL.
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.200 M HBr solution is titrated with 0.200 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH of the solution after the following volumes of base have been added:
(a) 15.0 mL
(b) 19.9 mL.
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.200 M HBr solution is titrated with 0.200 M NaOH solution. Calculate the pH of the solution after the following volumes of base have been added: (e) 35.0 mL.